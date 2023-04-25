Today is Tuesday April 25, 2023
Tyler police searching for missing woman

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2023 at 9:50 am
Tyler police searching for missing 51-year-old womanTYLER — Tyler police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a Tyler woman last seen on April 7 around 4 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, Paula Belonga, 51, was last seen leaving her apartment complex on Paluxy Drive in her white Chevrolet Impala with license plate number SBV0432. “Paula was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants,” officials said. “She may have been heading toward the Chapel Hill area.” Anyone who has seen Paula is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.



