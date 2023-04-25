Today is Tuesday April 25, 2023
Dallas fuel theft suspects held in the Smith County Jail

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2023 at 9:15 am
Dallas fuel theft suspects held in the Smith County JailSMITH COUNTY — At least three Dallas-area people have been arrested for stealing many thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. Ramon Perez Torrez, of Mesquite, Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez (pictured) and Camila Cruz Concepcion, of Dallas, are charged with organized criminal activity. They are being held in the Smith County Jail on $750, 000 bond each. Four other suspects are being sought. In a long series of thefts last summer, the suspects allegedly used a system in which the pump’s pulsar device charges for about 1/20th of the fuel that’s actually been pumped. For example, in a theft in the community of Heartland, east of Dallas, 2,100 gallons of diesel were stolen, valued at nearly $11,000.



