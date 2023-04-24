Henderson Co investigates apartment fire

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2023 at 7:20 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — A Sunday morning fire at an apartment structure in Payne Springs has several living there being uprooted. According to our news partner KETK, Payne Spring Fire Rescue say the apartment units were constructed in what was formerly an old church. And this made it particularily hard to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and the Henderson County Fire Marshall is currently investigating the blaze.

