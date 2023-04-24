AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2023 at 7:37 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move. He replaces Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons.

Udoka takes over a team that made the playoffs in eight straight seasons before the trade of James Harden in January 2021 led to a complete rebuild. General manager Rafael Stone said this month that he plans to pursue some veteran free agents this offseason to add to Houston’s young talent as the Rockets try to turn things around. Terms of Udoka’s deal were not immediately available.

