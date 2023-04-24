Today is Monday April 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Don Lemon fired by CNN

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2023 at 12:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Cindy Ord/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) -- CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted Monday that he's been terminated from the network.

CNN said that the network and Lemon "have parted ways."

"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," CNN said in a statement. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Lemon said that he's "stunned" and learned the news from his agent.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon wrote on Twitter. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

CNN, however, said that "Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate," adding that the journalist "was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

The news came hours after Lemon co-hosted CNN This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

CNN CEO Chris Licht told employees the network is "committed" to the "success" of CNN This Morning.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC