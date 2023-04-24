Early voting begins today

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2023 at 11:04 am

SMITH COUNTY — Early voting for the May 6 City/School Election begins today. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 24-28; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2. There will be five early voting locations throughout Smith County. They include:

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

Chapel Hill Administrative Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Elections are on the ballot for the Independent School Districts of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, and Tyler District 4; as well as for the City of Winona Emergency Services District No. 1.

There will be nine polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 6.

