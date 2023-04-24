Today is Monday April 24, 2023
Early voting begins today

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2023 at 11:04 am
Early voting begins todaySMITH COUNTY — Early voting for the May 6 City/School Election begins today. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 24-28; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2. There will be five early voting locations throughout Smith County. They include:

  • The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
  • Chapel Hill Administrative Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler
  • Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
  • Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler
  • Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Elections are on the ballot for the Independent School Districts of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, and Tyler District 4; as well as for the City of Winona Emergency Services District No. 1.

There will be nine polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 6.

For more information about the current election, click here.



