Richard Lewis announces Parkinson’s diagnosis

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Comedian and actor Richard Lewis took to Twitter to give fans an update about what he's been up to and dropped a bombshell: He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years ago.

Lewis explained that he's had a "rocky" past few years. Three and a half years ago, he decided to hang up the stand-up mic for good. He recalled thinking, "I'm at the top of my game, after 50 years almost, I'm gonna call it quits. And I felt great about that."

He continued, "And then, out of the blue, the s*** hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back," he explained, noting he underwent operations on his back, shoulder and hip.

"On top of all that," Lewis said, two years ago he noticed he was shuffling and walking stiffly, and a neurologist diagnosed him with Parkinson's.

"Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say it progresses very slowly, if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool," Lewis said, detailing that while he's "finished with stand-up," he'll be focusing more on writing and acting, as he did for the 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which he just wrapped.

"It was just an amazing season, and I'm so grateful to be a part of that show," said Lewis. As reported, he didn't appear in season 11 due to his surgeries.

He ended optimistically, "I love my life, and I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans, and now you know where it's been at the past three and a half years. God bless you."

