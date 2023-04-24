Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens tie the knot

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are married.

On Saturday, the Olympic gold medalist tied the knot with Owens, a safety with the NFL's Houston Texans, in a courthouse ceremony, according to a tweet posted by Biles that included photos. The champion gymnast also changed her name on Twitter to Simone Biles Owens.

The newlyweds also shared photos of their wedding on Instagram.

"I do [white heart emoji] officially owens [white heart emoji]," she wrote on social media.

In his announcement post on Instagram, Owens wrote: "My person, forever [red heart emoji][ring emoji] #TheOwens #itsofficial."

Earlier this month, the couple shared a sweet photo smiling with a marriage license, which they obtained in Texas, where they live.

Biles and Owens confirmed their relationship in 2020 when they made things Instagram official. At the time, Biles shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, "It's just us." They announced their engagement in February last year on social media. Biles shared four photos from the moment Owens popped the question and wrote in the caption, "WOKE UP A FIANCÉE."

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you," she continued. "You're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married."

