Zendaya joins Labrinth at Coachella 2023 for surprise performance

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2023 at 8:14 am

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Zendaya gave fans the surprise of a lifetime at Coachella over the weekend, joining Labrinth on-stage.

On Saturday, the Euphoria star surprised festival-goers when she joined the British musician during his set. Together the two performed "I'm Tired" and "All for Us," both songs that were featured on the HBO series.

Following the performance, Zendaya shared on her Instagram Stories, "I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night."

"Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight...wow," she wrote. "My heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I'm so grateful."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back