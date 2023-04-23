Nine teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2023 at 4:55 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement Sunday. About 250 people are estimated to have been present at the time of the shooting, the statement says. A second shooting within the city limits of Jasper, Texas, occurred shortly after, and a possible connection between the two is being investigated, Jasper County officials say.

