3,000 migrants begin walk north from southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Around 3,000 migrants have begun what they call a mass protest procession through southern Mexico to demand the end of detention centers like the one that caught fire last month, killing 40 people. The migrants set out early Sunday from the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border. They say their aim is to reach Mexico City. But in the past many participants have continued on to the U.S. border. The migrants are mainly from Central America, Cuba, Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia. Organizer Irineo Mújica said they are demanding the dissolution of the country’s immigration agency, whose officials have been blamed in the March 27 fire.



