Today is Sunday April 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bed Bath & Beyond files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2023 at 11:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Bed Bath & Beyond filed on Sunday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company's 360 stores -- along with its 120 buybuy BABY stores -- are expected to remain open as the retailer begins its bankruptcy restructuring, according to a statement released Sunday. Online sales are also expected to continue.

Sue Gove, president & CEO, said the company would work "diligently to maximize value for the benefit of all stakeholders."

"We deeply appreciate our associates, customers, partners, and the communities we serve, and we remain steadfastly determined to serve them throughout this process," Gove said.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey, the company said its liabilities totalled more than $1 billion. The company said in a release it had secured financing of $240 million from Sixth Street Specialty Lending to support its operations during the turnaround process.

The New Jersey-based company listed debt, including long-term liabilities, totalling about $5.2 billion in its most recent quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its assets were about $4.4 billion, including about $153 million in cash or equivalents.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC