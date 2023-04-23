Today is Sunday April 23, 2023
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 1st homer since PED suspension

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2023 at 11:36 pm
ByESPN.com news

PHOENIX — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first home run since returning from an 80-game drug suspension, driving a fastball into the left-center stands to give the San Diego Padres a 1-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

It was Tatis’ first homer since 2021. He missed all of last season, first because of a broken left wrist. When he was about to return, he was hit with the 80-game suspension for a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

Tatis struck out in his second at-bat in the third inning Saturday, then drew a walk and came around to score on Ha-Seong Kim’s two-run single in the sixth. He lined out to center in the seventh.

Tatis was hitless in his first seven at-bats in his return before a line drive single on Friday night. He followed that on Saturday by driving an 0-2 fastball into the stands, just out of the reach of a leaping Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Tatis led the National League with 42 homers in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



