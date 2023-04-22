One dead after 18-wheeler hits pedestrians in Marshall

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2023 at 5:36 pm

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department said they’re investigating the death of a pedestrian after two pedestrians where hit by an 18-wheeler on Saturday around 2:15 a.m. Officials said they responded to the scene at the 5100 block of South East End Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. and found the two pedestrians. One pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital, according to officials and our news partner KETK. Authorities said that the driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured and is not being charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

