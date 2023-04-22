Today is Saturday April 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two killed in Jacksonville shooting, police investigating

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2023 at 5:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two killed in Jacksonville shooting, police investigatingJACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Police Department announced on Saturday that they’re investigating the deaths of two people found near the 1000 block of Clemons Drive. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a report of a dead body around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. When Jacksonville PD, Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS arrived at the scene officers found two victims dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators know the identity of the victims but officials said they are not releasing that information at this time because of the nature of the crime. Autopsies have been ordered. Jacksonville PD said they are working with the Texas Rangers in this investigation. Officials asked that anyone with information call Sergeant Hollis at 903-339-3338.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC