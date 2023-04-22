Today is Saturday April 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Woman allegedly kidnapped off NYC street and driven away in minivan

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2023 at 2:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


New York Police Department

(NEW YORK) -- A woman was allegedly kidnapped off a New York City street by a suspect who drove her away in a minivan, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said.

An "unknown female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male individual at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue," the NYPD said in a statement. "The unknown male placed the victim into a minivan before fleeing northbound on Stillwell Avenue."

The vehicle was described by police as a late-model Toyota minivan. The registration is not known. Police are seeking the public's help in locating the minivan.

The victim is a woman in her 20s with a light complexion and long hair, approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a light complexion and facial hair who is approximately 5'10" and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, online or on Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC