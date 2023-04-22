23 million Americans face severe weather threat on East Coast

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2023 at 2:33 pm

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- More than 23 million people on the East Coast are facing a severe weather threat Saturday.

The risk for severe thunderstorms stretches from New Jersey to South Carolina, up and down the I-95 corridor.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 6 p.m. ET.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado is possible as well. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6xXGPHXfph — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 22, 2023

The severe weather threat is part of a line of thunderstorms moving east with a potent cold front.

Elsewhere, heavy rain is expected in the Northeast Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a flash flood threat. Cities including Boston and Providence could be dealing with heavy rainfall into Sunday afternoon. Much of New England could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall as this vigorous cold front sweeps across the East Coast.

In the South, there is also a risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon in south and central Texas, from Abilene to San Antonio. Large hail is the main threat, but scattered wind damage and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back