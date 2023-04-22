8 people, including a 12-year-old girl, shot in Washington, DC

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Randy Faris/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southeast, D.C., Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police do not yet have an exact number of victims, ages, or their conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Apr 22, 1:40 AM EDT

8 people, including a 12-year-old girl, shot in Washington, D.C.

Eight people were shot, all with non-life-threatening injuries, in two shooting locations in Southeast, D.C. that may be connected, according to Washington, D.C. Police Assistant Chief Andre Wright.

Seven adult male victims with gunshot wounds were injured in the primary shooting location at the 500 block of Lebaum Street, SE shortly after 10 p.m. The majority of these victims self-transported to the hospital prior to the arrival of the Metropolitan Police Department. A public information officer off-camera said they are in stable condition.

At the secondary scene, a 12-year-old girl was found suffering a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She is expected to survive and is in stable condition.

The search for the suspect or suspects is ongoing. MPD is looking for a black sedan -- possibly a Mercedes -- that was driven down Lebaum Street, SE, and opened fire indiscriminately at people gathered on the street, possibly enjoying the weather.

Based on the timing and close proximity of the two shooting locations, Assistant Chief Wright believes they are connected but more information is needed.

MPD has no motive at this time and is actively gathering more information.

When asked about an individual seen by reporters getting arrested, Wright says they are keeping certain information on a close hold and did not elaborate on that person's connection to the investigation.

-ABC News' Davone Morales

Apr 22, 12:53 AM EDT

DC Metropolitan Police confirm they are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims.

At this time, they do not have an exact number of victims, ages or their conditions.

A public information officer on scene told ABC News' Washington, D.C. affiliate station WJLA that there is at least one juvenile that shot and that authorities are still searching for a suspect.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back