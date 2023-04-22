Attorneys for Hunter Biden expected to meet next week with prosecutors involved in probe: Sources

(NEW YORK) -- Attorneys for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, are expected to meet next week with federal prosecutors in Delaware to discuss the status of the criminal investigation into the younger Biden, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for possible tax-related offenses.

The meeting comes amid a complaint to Congress, filed by an IRS employee seeking whistleblower status, that alleges the case has been mishandled.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware declined ABC News' request for comment regarding the meeting.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden were not immediately available for comment.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-era appointee, has led an investigation into the president's son since 2018, ABC News has previously reported. The case centers on whether Hunter Biden paid adequate taxes on millions of dollars in income from multiple overseas business ventures.

