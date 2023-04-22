Tyler ISD says student with gun in backpack arrested

TYLER — The Tyler High School Administration has sent out a letter stating that a student was arrested on campus Friday after a gun was allegedly found in their backpack. According to our news partner KETK, the gun was found after a student reported that another student brought a gun on campus on Friday afternoon, according to the letter which the school sent out to parents and guardians. Officials said that appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken. “The District will file the appropriate complaint, and I have full confidence the legal system will see the penalty to its fullest completion,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford shares. “The individual will never be allowed again to enroll in or set foot on Tyler ISD schools and property.”

Crawford said that the safety of students is his number one concern.

“The single thing that keeps me up at night is not test scores but the safety of our students and teachers,” Crawford said. “But my concern turns to outrage when an issue like this occurs. I am as angry as anyone that we even have to deal with this. There is no excuse for an offense such as this, and I thank the anonymous reporter and the swift action by Tyler ISD Police and our law enforcement partner Tyler Police Department to apprehend the individual. See something/say something works, and it did this time.”

The Tyler High School Administration thanked the student who reported the gun on campus, citing this as an example of “see something, say something,” working. “We want to thank and applaud the student who came forward and alerted the school. This is an excellent example of how important it is to “see something, say something,” and it worked. Parents, please remind your child about the importance of talking to an adult or reporting anything they believe is suspicious. It’s crucial for students and staff to immediately inform campus administration, the Tyler ISD Police Department, or use the Tyler ISD anonymous reporting tool to send us information by downloading the new Safe2SpeakUp app or via the web at tylerisd.org/safe2speakup. See it? Say it! Don’t spread it! Report it!” – Tyler High School Administration

Crawford asked parents and the public to continue to help them keep schools safe.

“Tyler parents and the general public to continue partnering with us and keep our neighborhoods safe so that our schools are safe in return,” Crawford asked.

