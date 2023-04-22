76ers’ Joel Embiid out for Game 4 with sprained right knee

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid sustained a right knee sprain and will miss Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Embiid, who returned to Philadelphia on Friday to undergo an MRI on the knee, could be back in the lineup as soon as early next week, sources told ESPN.

Still, it’s unclear if that return would come in time for a potential Game 5 on Monday if the Sixers don’t close out the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Saturday in Brooklyn.

The Sixers are leading the Nets 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. A potential Game 6 would be Thursday in Brooklyn.

Embiid, the front-runner for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award, injured the knee contesting a third-quarter drive by the Nets’ Cam Johnson on Thursday. He could be seen grabbing at the knee limping up the court but remained in the 102-97 victory.

Embiid was wearing a large ice pack on the knee after the game but said he felt all right. The 76ers added the All-Star center to the injury report Friday night.

Embiid won his second straight scoring title this season, averaging 33.1 points. The Sixers were 11-5 in the regular season without him.

