Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2023 at 8:09 am
MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Witnesses say makeshift tents were deliberately set ablaze in a large camp of migrants in Mexico across the border from South Texas this week. About 25 tents were destroyed in the fires Wednesday and Thursday in Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. The camp is home to about 2,000 people who hope to reach the United States. Most hail from Venezuela, Haiti and Mexico. An advocate for migrants says people told her the shelters had been doused with gasoline. No deaths or significant injuries were reported. But the fires are a sign of the extreme risk that many migrants face in Mexico as the Biden administration increasingly relies on that country to host people fleeing poverty and violence.



