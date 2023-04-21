Today is Friday April 21, 2023
Texas man gets 2nd life sentence for pregnant wife’s killing

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 7:07 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston-area high school football coach on Friday was sentenced for a second time to life in prison in his pregnant wife’s killing more than 24 years ago. A jury sentenced David Mark Temple, 54, during a new resentencing trial, which began on April 10. Authorities said Belinda Temple, 30, was fatally shot in her home on Jan. 11, 1999, in what was initially believed to be a burglary.

Prosecutors later accused David Temple of staging the burglary at his suburban Houston home and fatally shooting his wife, a high school teacher who was eight months pregnant, because he was having an affair. David Temple later married the woman he’d been seeing. He had been a football coach at Alief Hastings High School and wasn’t charged in the killing until five years after it happened.



