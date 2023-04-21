Tyler man arrested in 2022 kidnapping

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 4:53 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection to an incident that happened in September 2022. According to our news partner KETK, on Sept. 17, 2022, she drove to a home when a man, identified as Adan Orozco, 41, opened her car door and pointed a pistol at her. The warrant said he “pushed the barrel of the pistol into the left side of her head with the pistol and walked to the passenger side of her vehicle.” Orozco told the woman “you aren’t leaving until I say you’re going to leave,” according to the warrant, and told her to drive to the Bunny’s Truck Stop at FM 14 and Loop 323 in Tyler. When they arrived at Bunny’s, the warrant said Orozco took the keys and went inside.

After leaving the truck stop, Orozco told the woman to drive to a second location they had previously traveled to together, according to the warrant, and began to scream at her when they parked. According to the warrant, after screaming at her, Orozco struck her in the face with his hand, got out of the car and told her to leave. The woman returned to the shelter where she was staying, and the warrant said she soon after called law enforcement. Photographs were taken of her face, and detectives noted marks were observed on her head that were consistent with being struck with a pistol. Orozco is remains in the Smith County Jail as of Friday, and his bond was set at $300,000.

