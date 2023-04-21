Today is Friday April 21, 2023
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 3:18 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has stopped next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate who has long said he’s innocent so there can be more time to review his claims that he was convicted more than 20 years ago with false testimony and questionable evidence. Ivan Cantu had been condemned for the fatal shooting of his cousin, James Mosqueda and his cousin’s girlfriend, Amy Kitchen during a November 2000 robbery at their north Dallas home. Cantu has long claimed he is innocent. Cantu had been set for execution April 26. But a judge in Collin County, where Cantu was convicted, on Wednesday withdrew the execution date.



