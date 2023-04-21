Today is Friday April 21, 2023
NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 2:28 pm
NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in TylerTYLER — The National Weather Service confirmed that damage in Tyler was consistent with an EF-0 tornado from Thursday’s severe storms. Winds were estimated to have reached a maximum of 80 mph, but crews are continuing to survey, so the intensities could change depending on additional damage that is found, the NWS said. Tornadoes are measured on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale ranging from 0-5. EF-0 tornadoes have winds ranging from 65-85 mph and can be compared to a category 1 hurricane, while EF-5 tornadoes can reach wind speeds of more than 200 mph.



