Guard actions in Mexico fire seen as key to who lived, died

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 2:24 pm
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — When a fire broke out at a Mexican immigration detention facility last month, dramatically different reactions by guards in the men’s and women’s sections appeared to make a difference in who lived and died. That’s according to previously unreported surveillance videos and witness statements viewed by The Associated Press. Forty male detainees perished in the blaze, allegedly started by a male migrant in protest. But all 15 female detainees safely escaped from their side of the facility. A difference is that the women’s section was unlocked in time for them to escape, while the men’s area remained sealed until firefighters arrived and tore down a wall. Seven people have been charged in the case.



