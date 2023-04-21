Today is Friday April 21, 2023
35 year sentence in 2021 Tyler daiquiri murder

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 2:25 pm
35 year sentence in 2021 Tyler daiquiri murderAccording to our news partner KETK, 23-year-old Jaderick Willis pleaded guilty Friday in a Smith County courtroom and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In a 2021 arrest affidavit, Tyler police say that Tylsha Brown as celebrating her 46th birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri in Tyler when a fight broke out in the parking lot. During the fight, Brown was shot and killed. Also, in December of last year, Dycorrian Lofton of Jacksonville was sentenced to 3 years in prison for aggravated assault in connection to the case



