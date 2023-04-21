‘The Price is Right’ starting Pet Adoption Week on Monday

The longest-running game show on TV, The Price is Right, is going to the dogs ... and cats starting on Monday, April 24. Host Drew Carey and stars from CBS shows will be promoting the importance of pet adoption on every show through April 28.

On Monday, The Young and the Restless stars Tracey Bregman and Christian LeBlanc will showcase a senior dog; Tuesday will see Lucky Dog cast members Eric Wiese and Rashi Khanna Wiese highlighting pups up for adoption from Los Angeles shelters; and Wednesday will see Scott Clifton of The Bold and the Beautiful spotlighting adorable kittens.

On Thursday, Price's own spokesmodel James O’Halloran will welcome a rescue dog, and on Friday, Natalie Morales and Akbar Gbajabiamila from The Talk close out the event.

Luckily, all the pets shown during next week's shows have already found their forever homes, but the event is designed to highlight opening yours to the many animals in your local shelter who need love.

