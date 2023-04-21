Today is Friday April 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Price is Right’ starting Pet Adoption Week on Monday

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 2:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


L-R Carey, Clifton -- CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The longest-running game show on TV, The Price is Right, is going to the dogs ... and cats starting on Monday, April 24. Host Drew Carey and stars from CBS shows will be promoting the importance of pet adoption on every show through April 28.

On Monday, The Young and the Restless stars Tracey Bregman and Christian LeBlanc will showcase a senior dog; Tuesday will see Lucky Dog cast members Eric Wiese and Rashi Khanna Wiese highlighting pups up for adoption from Los Angeles shelters; and Wednesday will see Scott Clifton of The Bold and the Beautiful spotlighting adorable kittens.

On Thursday, Price's own spokesmodel James O’Halloran will welcome a rescue dog, and on Friday, Natalie Morales and Akbar Gbajabiamila from The Talk close out the event.

Luckily, all the pets shown during next week's shows have already found their forever homes, but the event is designed to highlight opening yours to the many animals in your local shelter who need love.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC