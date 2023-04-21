Today is Friday April 21, 2023
One dead, two hurt in fuel tanker truck’s fiery rollover crash on Connecticut bridge

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 12:56 pm
Connecticut State Police

(GROTON, Conn.) -- A fuel tanker truck rolled over on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Connecticut, on Friday, sparking a massive fire and shutting down traffic on Interstate 95.

The driver of the truck died at the scene and two people have been taken to hospitals, New London Mayor Michael Passero said.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



