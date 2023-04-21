Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 10:25 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+:



Ghosted: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in this romantic action comedy that has a guy falling for the perfect woman -- who turns out to be a superspy.

Prime Video:

Dead Ringers: In a gender-swapped series remake of the '80s classic twin thriller, Oscar winner Rachel Weisz plays twin gynecologists who push the limits on moral and medical ethics.

Judy Blume Forever: A documentary look at the trailblazing author who helped young readers understand themselves.

Netflix:

The Diplomat: In this series, Keri Russell stars as the new U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. navigating an international crisis – as well as her marriage.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love: A travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) goes undercover in Vietnam after an unexpected breakup in the new romantic comedy.

Peacock:

Mrs. Davis: A committed, motorcycle-driving nun (Betty Gilpin) must save the world by destroying all-knowing artificial intelligence that shares the series' name.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back