Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streamingPosted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 10:25 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Apple TV+:
Ghosted: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in this romantic action comedy that has a guy falling for the perfect woman -- who turns out to be a superspy.
Prime Video:
Dead Ringers: In a gender-swapped series remake of the '80s classic twin thriller, Oscar winner Rachel Weisz plays twin gynecologists who push the limits on moral and medical ethics.
Judy Blume Forever: A documentary look at the trailblazing author who helped young readers understand themselves.
Netflix:
The Diplomat: In this series, Keri Russell stars as the new U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. navigating an international crisis – as well as her marriage.
A Tourist’s Guide to Love: A travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) goes undercover in Vietnam after an unexpected breakup in the new romantic comedy.
Peacock:
Mrs. Davis: A committed, motorcycle-driving nun (Betty Gilpin) must save the world by destroying all-knowing artificial intelligence that shares the series' name.
Happy streaming!
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.