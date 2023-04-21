Denise Richards confirms return to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 8:14 am

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR

Three years after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards is returning to Bravo franchise in a guest-starring role.

“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards told Variety while in Cannes to promote her new drama series, Paper Empire. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

“This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment,” said Richards, who attended a screening hosted by RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais “like a real friend."

"I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up...” she added. "The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.”

Richards left the show after two seasons amid a fight with Brandi Glanville ﻿and Lisa Rinna -- who has since been ousted from from the show.

“When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty,” Richards explained. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”

However, notes Richards, “I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don’t try to tear people down. I don’t think it’s right. I mean, that part I don’t like.”

Richards' says her game plan this second go-round is to just be herself. "You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back