NWS crews in Tyler to survey storm damage

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 7:56 am

TYLER — A tornado is believed to have touched down in East Texas. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just after 6:30 Thursday evening for Smith County. Residents are reporting damage to homes and businesses. There are also reports that the twister caused damage to Tyler Junior College. Reports that Lloyd James Funeral Home, on East First Street, was heavily damaged as well. So far, no injuries reported. The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area today for any damage the tornado may have caused.

