Today is Friday April 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors Billy Hibbs Jr.

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 6:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors Billy Hibbs Jr.TYLER — Billy Hibbs Jr., Chairman and CEO of Heartland Security Insurance Group of Tyler was inducted into the the Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler Business Hall of Fame last night at the organization’s annual hall of fame dinner. Hibbs became the first “father-son” inductee. His father received the award in 2004.

KTBB Owner and General Manager Paul Gleiser, who is a former Junior Achievement Board President and emcee of last nights event, said this about Hibbs, “Billy is the very embodiment of success under the American system of free enterprise, I can’t think of a better role model for students in school today.” Gleiser also said to those assembled that Junior Achievement provides business and financial programs for students from elementary thru high school on campuses throughout the greater Tyler area.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC