Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors Billy Hibbs Jr.

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 6:55 am

TYLER — Billy Hibbs Jr., Chairman and CEO of Heartland Security Insurance Group of Tyler was inducted into the the Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler Business Hall of Fame last night at the organization’s annual hall of fame dinner. Hibbs became the first “father-son” inductee. His father received the award in 2004.

KTBB Owner and General Manager Paul Gleiser, who is a former Junior Achievement Board President and emcee of last nights event, said this about Hibbs, “Billy is the very embodiment of success under the American system of free enterprise, I can’t think of a better role model for students in school today.” Gleiser also said to those assembled that Junior Achievement provides business and financial programs for students from elementary thru high school on campuses throughout the greater Tyler area.

Go Back