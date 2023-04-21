Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce one week after his disappearance

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 6:03 am

Tasia Wells/WireImage

Actor Drake Bell's marriage has reportedly hit a sour note, with his wife Janet Von Schmeling filing for divorce after four years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Von Schmeling filed the documents on Thursday and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She also stated that the couple had been separated since September.

Von Schmeling is requesting primary legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son Wyatt, with visitation rights for the Drake & Josh star, per the documents obtained by the outlet. She also is seeking spousal support.

The divorce news comes just one week after he was "considered missing and endangered" and then found later the same day.

Following the incident, Bell took to social media to joke about the situation, tweeting, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back