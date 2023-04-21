Today is Friday April 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2023 at 4:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Airport officials in Austin, Texas, say an American Airlines worker has died after being injured on the ramp area just outside the terminal. Emergency officials said Thursday they were called just after 2 p.m. and found the person dead from what they describe as traumatic injuries. The death occurred at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A police spokeswoman says the man was driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge. Other fatal injuries around commercial airlines in recent years have included two airline employees who died last year in accidents in Montgomery, Alabama, and New Orleans. A worker at the Austin airport in 2020 after being struck by Southwest Airlines jet on a runway, which police ruled was a suicide.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC