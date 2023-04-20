Over 3,400 without power in East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 8:42 pm

TYLER – With severe storms and tornados in East Texas, about 3.450 utility users are said to be without power as of 8 p.m. on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, this is based on information from ONCOR, SWEPCO and various electric co-ops.

This is the list of outages by location and number of persons affected. Anderson County – 225, Angelina County – 2, Bowie County – 1,892, Cherokee County – 4, Gregg County – 10, Henderson County – 7, Hopkins County – 4, Houston County – 3, Smith County – 326, Upshur County – 172, Van Zandt County – 10, Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 233 and Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 562.

This list may be updated when more information becomes available.

Go Back