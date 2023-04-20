Biden could announce 2024 reelection run as soon as next week, aides say

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden’s aides have told allies they could be ready to announce a run for reelection as soon as next week.

Next Tuesday is seen as a likely target as it would be the four year anniversary of his 2020 announcement.

Democratic donors are being invited to Washington, D.C., with strategy sessions planned for later next week. The White House declined to comment.

Biden told ABC News’ David Muir in February it’s his “intention” to run for a second term, though he’s yet to make an official announcement.

"[M]y intention is -- from-- has -- intention has been from the beginning to run. But there's too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign," he told Muir at the White House.

At 80, Biden is the oldest serving president in U.S. history and would be 82 if he ran for reelection and won.

