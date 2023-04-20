Today is Thursday April 20, 2023
Rollover wreck leads to drug bust in East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 5:19 pm
Officials: Rollover wreck leads to drug bust in East TexasVAN ZANDT COUNTY – On Thursday morning, Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan and the Ben Wheeler Fire Department responded to a turned over vehicle left on the roadway. Jordan said the vehicle was located on County Road 4714 a mile south of FM 279 and once they arrived, they saw the black Jeep on its side with an individual inside. According to our news partner KETK, the individual inside the vehicle was not injured. When Jordan ran the VIN number on the vehicle, he said it was registered in Tennessee. He then began an investigation of the individual and a search of the vehicle. The individual was identified as Jeremie Scott Meshell, 37, and when Jordan ran his name, he discovered that he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Louisiana for a possession charge.

Meshell admitted to having powdered fentanyl in his pocket which led investigators to search his Jeep. According to Jordan, investigators found a black bag that Meshell attempted to hide just outside of the vehicle that contained more than four grams of meth and marijuana. Meshell was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail where he awaits arraignment.



