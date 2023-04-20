Today is Thursday April 20, 2023
Marshall authorities investigate a bomb threat

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 4:30 pm
Marshall authorities investigate a bomb threatMARSHALL-According to our news partner KETK, Marshall police are investigating a threat a local business received via email that bombs were planted in Marshall. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “The police department is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to thoroughly search and investigate any potential threat in the area,”. Carruth urged citizens to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious to authorities.



