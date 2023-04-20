Today is Thursday April 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


4 missing in fishing trip off the New England coast

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 4:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


First Coast Guard District/Twitter

(HAMPTON, N.H.) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off New England for four people reported missing after they sailed for a fishing trip Wednesday.

Michael Sai and three unidentified passengers departed Hampton, New Hampshire, in a 17-foot white center console boat, according to the Coast Guard.

"Their reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, approx. 50 miles offshore," the Coast Guard tweeted.

A Coast Guard helicopter, plane and two boats were deployed to search for the missing people, the agency said.

On Thursday, an aircraft found an overturned vessel seven miles northeast of Cape Ann, but no people in the water were observed, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC