Former Longview City Council candidate arrested, accused of invasive visual recording

Former Longview City Council candidate arrested, accused of invasive visual recordingLONGVIEW – Longview man and former city council candidate was arrested on Monday for invasive visual recording after he was indicted. According to our news partner KETK, Bernd “Dutch” Deblouw, 38, was arrested following an indictment and in August 2022. He was arrested for possession with intent to promote child pornography. Deblouw, the owner of Longview I.T. has served the city in multiple capacities, according to his campaign website, including as the president of the zoning board of adjustment. He had been previously employed by the Longview Fire Department and in his campaign listed public safety as a key issue. He was released from the Gregg County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.



