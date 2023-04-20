Bullard woman sentenced to probation for theft from youth nonprofit, indicted for similar charge in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 3:19 pm

TYLER – A Bullard woman was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to stealing over $7,000 from a youth nonprofit. Misty Adair, 47 of Bullard, pleaded guilty on March 31 in Smith County to felony theft of property after being arrested in May for misapplying funds from the Youth for Agriculture account into her personal account. She was sentenced on Thursday to four years deferred adjudication, community service of 120 hours and was ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined. According to her Smith County arrest warrant, Adair told detectives in April 2022 the hotel bills, restaurants, Suddenlink and Asurion Wireless charges to the Youth for Agriculture account happened because she confused the debit card. Adair was indicted for theft of property in Smith County on Dec. 1, and on Thursday was indicted in Henderson County for theft of property from a second organization.

