Epic corruption.

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 3:26 pm

So many angles on Biden family corruption. So little time. We have three stories on parallel tracks.

Here’s track number one.

We’ve learned that in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election, Tony Blinken, currently the Secretary of State but at the time candidate Joe Biden’s foreign affairs advisor, called former CIA Director Mike Morrell in a panic. The New York Post was breaking the Hunter Biden laptop story. The Post showed the world that in addition to being a drug-addled, sex-addicted wastrel, Hunter Biden had made millions peddling access to the highest levels of the Obama administration via his father, who at the time of such peddling was Vice President of the United States.

Sensing the danger to Biden’s candidacy against Donald Trump, Morrell put it in high gear and rounded up 50 signatures plus his own on a letter from former intelligence community officials branding the laptop revelations as “Russian disinformation.” We’ve since learned that the laptop story is indeed all too real.

Yet Joe Biden waved that bogus “intelligence community” letter to very good effect in his final debate with President Trump days before the 2020 election. The uncurious Democrat stenographers in the legacy media obligingly went along.

A December 2022 TIPP Insights poll revealed that had voters been properly informed about Hunter’s laptop, enough of them would have changed their votes so as to have given the election to Donald Trump.

On to track number two.

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) reports that his investigation has revealed new financial records that show that six additional members of the Biden family have personally profited from millions of dollars in influence peddling payments from Chinese and other totalitarian state bad actors that were funneled through business entities and LLCs controlled by Hunter Biden.

Who remembers when Joe Biden said:

I’ve never discussed my business or their business – my son’s or daughter’s, and I’ve never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it and they have to make their own judgements.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/joe-biden-ive-never-discussed-business-with-hunter.mp3

It is now entirely reasonable (indeed we’re duty bound) to ask if the current president of the United States is susceptible to international blackmail. Such would help explain the chaos that now engulfs U.S. foreign policy.

Finally, track number three.

A career IRS criminal investigator is seeking whistleblower status so that he might reveal that federal prosecutors are being prevented by Attorney General Merrick Garland from bringing criminal tax charges against Hunter Biden. In a random act of journalism, CBS reported Wednesday night that the as-of-now unidentified investigator, speaking through his attorney, stands ready to:

…detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

The story of Biden family corruption gets worse by the day, and soon will force us to cover our noses and mouths lest we be overcome by the stench.

And we thought Watergate was a big deal.

Go Back