Woman arrested for stealing from employer in Smith County

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 2:46 pm

SMITH COUNTY – On Thursday, a woman was arrested for stealing from her employer in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, Tina Marie Barber, 39, was caught on camera stealing from her employer. Detective Sabrina Rodgers with the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Barber for theft of property with a previous conviction. Barber was booked into the Smith County Jail with a bond set at $4,000. The investigation continues.

Go Back