Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls go for the green in trailer for Hulu’s reboot of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 2:04 pm

20th Century Studios/Hulu

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer to the Hulu-bound reboot of the 1992 classic White Men Can’t Jump.

Rapper Jack Harlow makes his feature-length film debut as Jeremy, with Friday Night Lights' Sinqua Walls as Kamal, succeeding Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in the original film.

As before, hustling at hoops and trash talk is the name of the game, with Harlow's character, dressed like a "yoga teacher," beating Walls' character in a not-so-friendly free-throw wager.

The unlikely duo team up in a street ball competition with a $500,000 grand prize at stake, but first they have to hustle their share of competitors for the entry fee.

That's not as easy as it looks, however, as one of the sore losers busts out a flamethrower.

black-ish's Kenya Barris wrote the script for Grammy-winning video director Calmatic. The film also stars Coming 2 America's Teyana Taylor, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Laura Harrier and the late John Wick star Lance Reddick.

The movie debuts on Hulu on May 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back