‘The Boroughs’: ‘Stranger Things’ creators the Duffer Brothers bringing new supernatural series to Netflix

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 1:54 pm

On Thursday, Netflix announced it will produce The Boroughs, an upcoming supernatural mystery series executive produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The show was created by The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance veterans Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and centers on characters just a bit older than the gang from Hawkins, Indiana.

The streaming service teases, "In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have…time."

The Duffer Brothers enthused, "We've been fans of Jeff and Will's writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands."

They add, "While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."

