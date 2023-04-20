Jennifer Coolidge to be given Comedic Genius Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 1:14 pm

Jennifer Coolidge will soon have a golden bucket of popcorn to keep her White Lotus Emmy company.

The actress has been named this year's recipient of the Comedic Genius Award during the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in May.

The network says Coolidge is the sixth such honoree, heralded for making "incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large."

Jack Black was last year's winner. Borat's Sacha Baron Cohen was feted in 2021, Melissa McCarthy in 2016 and Kevin Hart in 2015. The inaugural recipient was Will Ferrell in 2013.

The show will air live on May 7 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Heading into the event, Top Gun: Maverick tops the competition with six nominations; on the TV side, Stranger Things and The Last of Us tied with six nominations apiece.

