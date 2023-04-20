Six ‘Spider-Man’ movies, including ‘Venom’, coming to Disney+ this spring

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 12:34 pm

Disney+

If your Spidey Sense was tingling, it's because Disney+ just announced that six Spider-Man movies, including the hit Tom Hardy spinoff Venom, are headed to the streaming service.

Spider-Man: No Way Home unites Tom Holland with previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Disney+ starting in April, when their respective Sony-produced films drop.

Tobey Maguire stars as the web-slinging hero aka Peter Parker in 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3; Garfield's first turn was in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man — all four movies will land on April 21.

2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland's first stand-alone adventure as ol' Web Head, as well as the hit Spidey-free spinoff Venom from 2018, will debut on May 12.

The movies were previously unavailable to the Disney-produced platform because they were produced by Sony Pictures. After 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 fizzled at the box office, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige brokered a deal with Sony to recast the role with Holland, debut him in Marvel Studios 2016 blockbuster Captain America: Civil War and co-produce Homecoming, as well as the subsequent smashes Spider-Man: Far from Home in 2019 and No Way Home in 2021.

The unique deal allowed the studios to "share" the character between their respective movies, with Holland also appearing as Parker/Spidey in 2017's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Endgame.

As of yet, Far from Home and No Way Home aren't available on Disney+.

