Paramount+ reveals cast for eighth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 11:33 am
On Thursday, April 20, Paramount+ revealed the cast of the eighth season of the Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

As always, returning competitors from RuPaul's Drag Race will take to the catwalk, vying for a chance to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, along with a cash prize of $200,000.

The new season begins streaming on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, with two all-new episodes. Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will offer behind-the-scenes drama on the streaming service, to (high-heeled) boot.

All Stars season 8's competitors are: Alexis Michelle (RPDR season 9), Darienne Lake (season 6), Heidi N Closet (season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season 9), Jessica Wild (season 2), Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1), Kahanna Montrese (RPDR season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7) and Naysha Lopez (season 8).

